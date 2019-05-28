World

One child, suspected attacker confirmed dead after Japan stabbing rampage

stabbing rampage

28 May 2019 - 10:39
An aerial view shows rescue workers and police officers operate at the site where sixteen people were injured in a suspected stabbing by a man, in Kawasaki, Japan May 28, 2019.
Image: Kyodo/via REUTERS

One child has been confirmed dead after a stabbing rampage near Tokyo, with the suspected attacker also dying from a self-inflicted wound, local media reported on Tuesday.

National broadcaster NHK and local news agency Jiji reported the two deaths. Previously, emergency services had said two people, including a child, were "showing no vital signs", a phrase commonly used in Japan before death is officially confirmed. 

