Calls for San Francisco police chief to step down after raid on journo's home

The San Francisco Police Officers Association is calling for the department's chief to resign after a raid on a journalist's house.

According to ABC7 News, William Scott served a search warrant on freelance journalist Bryan Carmody's home and office to find out who leaked a police report into the sudden death of former public defender, Jeff Adachi.

During the police raid, 68 items were seized including cameras, computers, cellphones and notes.

Carmody was handcuffed for nearly six hours while Scott, allegedly, tried to get him to reveal who leaked a report to him.

Journalists in San Francisco are protected under state and federal law.

Scott apologised to the people of San Francisco and to Carmody.

However, the San Francisco Police Union said the apology was "just meant to save face" and not fully accept accountability for his actions, which is what they want him to do.