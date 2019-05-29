World

Man wakes up after drunken night out to find his penis cut off

29 May 2019 - 11:20 By Jessica Levitt
A Chinese man underwent a seven-hour procedure to re-attach his penis.
A Chinese man has made headlines after doctors confirmed that they performed a seven-hour surgical operation to re-attach his penis after it was cut off during a drunken night out.

Daily Mail reports that the 44-year-old man woke up after a night of drinking to find that his penis had been cut off using a sharp tool.  The penis was cut to 2cm.

The man, known by his surname, Tan, was rushed to hospital. He was transferred to a hospital in Changsha where a specialist team re-attached the penis.

Daily Mail reports doctors said the colour of the penis returned to normal after a week and doctors were hoping he would soon be able to urinate on his own. It is unclear whether he will be able to have a normal sex life after the surgery.

The man refused to press charges. He also refused to tell his family who might have removed his penis and their possible motives, the Daily Mail reported.  

