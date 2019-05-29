Modi healthcare scheme won hearts, and votes

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist tub-thumping has been widely credited with his recent election win, another factor was one he kept relatively quiet about: Modicare.

Despite some teething problems and a dire need for further reforms and more spending, this huge initiative launched last year -- one of the world's largest publicly funded healthcare programmes -- has made a difference.

"This scheme has infused a sense of belief in the poor that if they fall sick they will get treatment without spending a rupee," said Anil Agarwal, chief medical superintendent at a hospital in Sitapur, a city with some of India's worst health indicators.

Indeed, voting data from the mammoth election that ended last week with a landslide for Modi showed particularly strong support for his right-wing party in poorer areas where people would have benefited most.

"It has certainly been welcomed as a welfare measure by the poor and probably contributed to (Modi's) electoral victory," said K. Srinath Reddy, president of the non-profit Public Health Foundation of India.