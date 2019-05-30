World

Eight South Korean tourists dead, 21 still missing in Hungary boat accident

30 May 2019 - 12:14 By reuters and afp
A police boat is seen on Danube river in front of the Hungarian parliament in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30 2019 after a tourist boat capsized, killing eight and leaving 21 people missing.
A police boat is seen on Danube river in front of the Hungarian parliament in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30 2019 after a tourist boat capsized, killing eight and leaving 21 people missing.
Image: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian police said on Thursday they have launched a criminal investigation into one of the country's worst boat accidents that left eight South Korean tourists dead and 21 others missing.

The "Mermaid" sightseeing boat sank late on Wednesday on the Danube river in the heart of Budapest after colliding with a larger tourist vessel and overturning on the river.

The accident happened near the Hungarian parliament, where the river has been flooding, with very strong currents, while a rainstorm enveloped Budapest.

"A criminal investigation has been launched. Police are investigating at the scene," police colonel Adrian Pal told a news conference.

Police showed security camera footage from a bridge that showed the two boats colliding.

"It sank within seven seconds," Pal said of the Mermaid.

The police said it may take days to lift the boat from the river bed and could not confirm or deny whether there could still be bodies trapped inside the hull. 

Authorities say prospects are minimal for finding the 21 missing people.

Five fishermen rescued after hitting a whale off the Western Cape coast

Five fishermen were forced to abandon their boat after they struck a whale near Lambert's Bay, in the Western Cape on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Famous Knysna Paddle Cruiser gets that early-morning sinking feeling

A boat that normally carries visitors across the Knysna estuary partially capsized on Friday.
News
1 month ago

"I am not inclined to say there is no hope, so I would rather say there is a minimal chance (to find more survivors)," Pal Gyorfi, a spokesperson of the Hungarian national ambulance service, told state television.

"This is not just because of the water temperature, but the strong currents in the river, the vapour above the water surface, as well as the clothes worn by the people who fell in," he said in reply to a question about the search for the missing.

"The search is underway and we are still on the banks of the Danube river, but chances are minimal."

In Seoul, President Moon Jae-in said South Korea would work with the Hungarian government to investigate the cause of the accident.

"What's most important is speed," Moon told an emergency meeting, at which he urged the use of all diplomatic channels to ensure speedy search and rescue operations.

The foreign ministry said the South Koreans aboard the vessel when it sank were 30 tourists and three tour guides, in addition to a crew of two Hungarians.

Seven South Koreans were rescued, seven died, 19 were missing, and one Hungarian died, said Kang Hyung-shik, a foreign ministry official. The seven people rescued were suffering from hypothermia but stable, a Hungarian ambulance spokesperson said.

Almost 100 dead as Iraq ferry sinks on spring holiday trip

Almost 100 people, mostly women and children, died Thursday as a ferry packed with families celebrating Kurdish New Year sank in a swollen river in ...
News
2 months ago

South Korea planned to send 33 officials to Budapest, including a emergency rescuers and military specialists, presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said, and the government would provide counselling to victims' families.

A massive rescue effort deployed boats, divers, spotlights, and radar scanning to scour the river for several kilometres downstream from the site of the accident, which took place soon after 9pm.

Journalists at the scene said they saw children's ambulances on the riverbank.

There was a six-year-old on board, said Lee Sang-moo, an official of the South Korean travel agency that booked the group tour. But the child did not figure on the list of survivors, the agency added.

The National Ambulance Service mounted searches along a stretch of the river downstream from Budapest and was on alert along a section further south in Hungary, where all boat traffic was halted.

Television images showed the bank of the Danube closed off by police on the Pest side, across from the World Heritage site of Buda Castle.

Norway cruise ship towed to port after nearly 500 people rescued

Rescue services had airlifted 479 people to safety from a luxury cruise liner with engine trouble off the coast of Norway by Sunday morning and began ...
News
2 months ago

The Danube's flooding and currents made rescue efforts extremely difficult, a rescue diver told the state broadcaster, with water temperatures ranging between 10°C and 12°C.

The boat, the Mermaid, was a 27m double-decker river cruise boat with a 150-horsepower engine and could hold up to 60 people, its owner, Panorama Deck, told state media.

"We are mobilising every resource we have to protect human lives," it said, adding that the Mermaid had been in its fleet since 2003, with regular maintenance.

Boat registry Hajoregiszter.hu showed the ship, originally built in the Soviet Union in 1949, received a Hungarian-made new engine in the 1980s.

Neither the registry nor the operator could be immediately reached for comment on the boat's age.

A shipping expert told state television it was likely the pleasure boat had collided with a very large vessel that had sunk it very quickly.

The hull was found on the riverbed just a few hundred metres from its usual mooring point. 

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  2. Half a million adults in Johannesburg are HIV-positive - new study South Africa
  3. Gangs down weapons as thousands gather to break fast in Manenberg South Africa
  4. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  5. Hawks hunt for missing Tshakoanes over 'Undercover Billionaires' scheme South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa announces the National Executive of 2019
Latest SA crash test: 'Good but not good enough' - AA
X