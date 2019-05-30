World

WATCH | World's smallest surviving baby finally heads home

30 May 2019 - 11:13 By Jessica Levitt

Baby Saybie weighed the same as a small apple when she was born in December in a San Diego hospital.

Considered to be the world's smallest baby to survive, weighing in at just 246 grams when she was born, Saybie has spent five months at the Sharp Mary Birch Hospital gaining strength and weight.

Now she has been discharged and allowed to go home.

"If we go home today I don't think we can forget this date. We should celebrate this date every time," said Saybie's mom.

Saybie was born three months premature, and while her mom was pregnant doctors noticed severe complications as Saybie was not gaining weight.

