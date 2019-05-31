British man faces 30-year sentence for murder of French woman

French prosecutors on Friday asked a Paris court to jail for 30 years a British man accused of the 1996 killing of a French woman in Ireland, though it is uncertain he will serve any time if convicted.

Ian Bailey, a 62-year-old former freelance journalist, has long denied killing Sophie Toscan du Plantier, the wife of a prominent French film producer, at her holiday home in County Cork in southwest Ireland.

The verdict in the trial, which got under way on Monday, is expected later on Friday. But Bailey remains in Ireland and Dublin has rejected previous requests to extradite him.

Injuries to her hands showed that Toscan du Plantier had struggled to defend herself, and a large rock and a bloodstained concrete block were found near her body.

Bailey, who lived near the house, was found with scratches afterwards which he attributed to a Christmas tree and cutting up a turkey for dinner.

The Irish government has refused to send Bailey to stand trial, saying he was twice arrested for questioning by Irish police but never charged for lack of sufficient evidence.

It has also cited a lack of an extradition agreement with France, which moved ahead with a trial following a complaint by the family of the victim in 1997.

Asking for the 30-year jail term, prosecutor Jean-Pierre Bonthoux also requested that the court issued a new arrest warrant for Bailey.

He said the court should hand out an "exemplary conviction" for a "a barbaric crime committed against a woman... who no doubt endured three minutes of terror."