German kippa skull cap warning to Jews cause for disquiet to US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday voiced concern over a warning to Jews by a German official about the dangers of wearing the kippa skullcap in Germany in the face of rising anti-Semitic attacks.

The German government's commissioner on anti-Semitism Felix Klein sparked alarm when he said in a recent interview that he "cannot advise Jews to wear the kippa everywhere, all the time in Germany".

Pompeo expressed his disquiet over the warning during a visit to Berlin on Friday.

"We were concerned to see Jews discouraged from wearing the yarmulke in public out of safety concerns. None of us should shrink in the face of prejudice," he said at a press conference.

Germany, like other Western countries, has watched with alarm as anti-Semitic and other racist hate speech and violence rose in recent years while the political climate has coarsened and grown more polarised.