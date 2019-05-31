World

Gunman, hostages die after standoff with Zurich police

31 May 2019 - 14:01 By Reuters
The bodies of a gunman and his two female captives were discovered in a Zurich flat following a stand off with police.
The bodies of a gunman and his two female captives were discovered in a Zurich flat following a stand off with police.
Image: 123rf/ tussik13

A 60-year-old Swiss man apparently killed two female hostages and himself when a three-hour standoff in Zurich ended early on Friday.

Police in Switzerland's financial capital said the unnamed gunman took the women captive in a flat in the south west of the city, then kept police at bay by threatening to shoot the hostages unless the officers withdrew.

Shortly after he promised to surrender in 10 minutes, shots rang out, police said. Police officers then stormed the flat and found three critically injured people who all died at the crime scene, police added.

Prosecutors were still piecing together what happened and trying to determine the nationalities of the female victims aged 34 and 38.

Gun violence is relatively rare in Switzerland, where voters this month agreed to adopt stricter gun control. 

READ MORE

Eleven killed in shooting in bar in Brazil

Gunmen killed at least 11 people in a bar in northern Brazil on Sunday, officials said.
News
1 week ago

'He just started shooting': Police chief allegedly shot civilians during parking bay row

Anele Ntlati was walking to work after buying lunch when he heard gunshots and felt his leg go numb.
News
2 weeks ago

San Diego synagogue shooting leaves one dead and three wounded

A gunman walked into a San Diego-area synagogue crowded with Sabbath worshippers on Saturday and opened fire with an assault-style rifle, killing one ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  2. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  3. Whopping salaries and perks for new cabinet: here are the numbers South Africa
  4. Man wakes up after drunken night out to find his penis cut off World
  5. Trevor Manuel 'vindicated': EFF must pay him R500,000 for defamation South Africa

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station
X