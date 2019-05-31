YouTube documentary on Stalin's bloody legacy goes viral

Against a snow-covered backdrop and in temperatures of -55 degrees Celsius, Russian YouTube star Yuri Dud tells of his journey through the "epicentre of Stalin's crimes".

The online video from the remote, far north-eastern Kolyma region that was notorious for its Gulag camps has racked up more than 14 million views.

The unexpected success of the two-hour documentary has reignited debate about how young Russians remember the bloody legacy of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

"All my life, my parents have told me: 'Be careful, don't draw attention to yourself'," says 32-year-old Dud, who made a name for himself through YouTube interviews with politicians and celebrities.

"I always wondered where this fear came from among the older generation. Why are they so scared that even the smallest act of courage will lead to punishment?

"My theory is that this fear was born in the first half of the 20th century," he says in the film.