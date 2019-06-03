Japanese women kick back at high-heels with #KuToo

A group of Japanese women on Monday submitted a petition to the country's government to protest what they say is a compulsory requirement for female staff to wear high heels at work.

The #KuToo campaign - a play on words from the Japanese word "kutsu" (meaning shoes) and "kutsuu" (pain) - quickly won support from nearly 19,000 people online after it was launched by actress and freelance writer Yumi Ishikawa.

Campaigners say wearing high heels is seen as obligatory when job hunting or working at many Japanese companies.

"Today we submitted a petition calling for the introduction of laws banning employers from forcing women to wear heels as sexual discrimination or harassment," Ishikawa told reporters after meeting labour ministry officials.