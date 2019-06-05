Air pollution kills 100,000 Indian kids every year, study finds

The noxious air hanging over India's towns and cities kills more than 100,000 children under five every year, a damning study published on Wednesday for World Environment Day found.

India has repeatedly failed to address environmental concerns. Last year a UN report found 14 of the world's 15 most polluted cities were Indian.

And despite calls to action against pollution around the globe, Indian politicians mostly side-stepped the issue in the last election.

The State of India's Environment (SoE) Report found air pollution is responsible for 12.5% of all deaths in the country — painting a bleak picture of the environmental record of recent Indian governments.

Carried out by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the report also found 86% of Indian water bodies were "critically polluted".