George Pell, defender of orthodoxy, fighting to get out of jail

Born in 1941, Pell grew up in Ballarat, a rural Australian gold rush town about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Melbourne.

He was a keen member of his college debating team, a lead actor in school productions and a champion Australian rules footballer.

His devout Catholic mother was reportedly pleased that her son decided to pursue a career in the Church.

His father, an Anglican, was bewildered that he turned down a contract from one of the country's top Australian rules football teams.

Having chosen a religious path, Pell completed part of his studies in Rome before being ordained as a priest for the Ballarat diocese in 1966.

As his star rose, he went on to become Archbishop of Melbourne and then of Sydney at the behest of Pope John Paul II.

In 2003 he was named to the Vatican's powerful College of Cardinals, a position that allowed him to vote in the conclaves that elected popes Benedict and Francis.

In 2014, he was handpicked by Pope Francis to make the church's finances more transparent.

At home, he was considered a religious and conservative hero with a tough stance on euthanasia and gay marriage, while rejecting climate science.

Former conservative Australian prime minister Tony Abbott was effusive in his praise: "Cardinal Pell is one of the greatest churchmen that Australia has seen."

No memory

From the pulpit, and publicly, Pell espoused traditional Catholic values.

But over the years he was the subject of multiple rumours and accusations of serious wrongdoing.

He fervently denied claims that he covered up abuse by priests in Victoria state where he worked.

A national inquiry into child sex abuse in Australia between 1950 and 2010 found that seven percent of Catholic priests were accused of abuse, but that the allegations were never investigated.