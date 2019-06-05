House votes to help 'Dreamer' immigrants in US

The Democrat-dominated House of Representatives approved a bill Tuesday that would create a path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants, but it faces dubious Senate chances.

The White House has warned President Donald Trump would veto the legislation if it reaches his desk as is, and the Republicans who control the Senate are unlikely to pass the measure.

The bill, which would grant permanent protection to so-called "Dreamers" -- people brought into the United States illegally as children -- was passed by a vote of 237 to 187.

It would also set up a path for them to gain outright citizenship, together with individuals covered by so-called Temporary Protected Status (TPS). This is for people who fled their countries because of armed conflict or natural disaster.

Many of the Dreamers are now protected under the DACA program instituted by former president Barack Obama.