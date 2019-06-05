World

IN SNAPS | US president Donald Trump takes in Britain

05 June 2019 - 11:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
US first lady Melania Trump, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and US President Donald Trump during the ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace, London.
Image: Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Controversial US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were lavishly welcomed by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla at Buckingham Palace at the start of his state visit to the UK on Monday.

This after Trump said Meghan Markle was "nasty" toward him during the 2016 campaign, before the actress married Prince Harry and became Duchess of Sussex.

Donald Trump: 'I never called Meghan Markle nasty', but audio clip suggests otherwise

Here's the proof, Trump.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Trump is in the UK for a three-day state visit, which includes the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on Thursday.

"The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic," Trump tweeted, adding, "Tremendous crowds of well wishers and people that love our Country. Haven’t seen any protests yet, but I’m sure the Fake News will be working hard to find them."

Here are some snaps of Trump's visit:

President Donald Trump, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and US first lady Melania Trump at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London.
Image: Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Protesters gathered outside London's Buckingham Palace during US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's state visit to Britain.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville
US first lady Melania Trump and US president Donald Trump tour Westminster Abby with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool
US president Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Charles inspect the guard of honour during the ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace, London.
Image: Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Supporters of US president Donald Trump argue with police officers outside Buckingham Palace during his state visit to Britain.
Image: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

