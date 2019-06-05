IN SNAPS | US president Donald Trump takes in Britain
Controversial US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were lavishly welcomed by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla at Buckingham Palace at the start of his state visit to the UK on Monday.
This after Trump said Meghan Markle was "nasty" toward him during the 2016 campaign, before the actress married Prince Harry and became Duchess of Sussex.
Trump is in the UK for a three-day state visit, which includes the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on Thursday.
"The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic," Trump tweeted, adding, "Tremendous crowds of well wishers and people that love our Country. Haven’t seen any protests yet, but I’m sure the Fake News will be working hard to find them."
Here are some snaps of Trump's visit: