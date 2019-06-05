James Bond movie set rocked by blast

An explosion at Britain's Pinewood Studios on Tuesday rocked the set of the next James Bond film, causing damage to the stage and one minor injury.

The Sun newspaper said a triple blast hit the set after a stunt went wrong, taking off part of the roof and several wall panels.

One member of staff was crushed by debris falling down on him as he stood outside the studios, west of London, the tabloid said.

The official James Bond account on Twitter said: "During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage.