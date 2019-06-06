Biden support for abortion limits draws fierce party backlash

Presidential Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden came under spirited attack from White House rivals Wednesday after his campaign confirmed that he supports a ban on federal funding for abortions that many in his party want overturned.

The pile-on within hours by at least 11 of the candidates in the 2020 race for the party's nomination was the clearest collective push-back against the popular former vice president since he entered the race in April.

It highlighted the fault lines in a sensitive debate of the hot-button abortion issue in the run up to next year's elections between a Democratic nominee and President Donald Trump.

And it comes amid an unprecedented assault on women's reproductive rights by Republican-controlled legislatures in several states including Louisiana and Georgia, both of which recently enacted laws banning nearly all abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The issue surged to the fore Wednesday when Biden's campaign confirmed to US media that he supported the Hyde Amendment, an existing law that prohibits expenditure of federal funds on abortions except in rare cases when a pregnancy endangers the life of the mother, or when the pregnancy results from rape or incest.

"We must rescind the Hyde Amendment and resist attempts by states to erect roadblocks to abortion," tweeted Senator Bernie Sanders, who is second in the Democratic polls behind Biden.