World

NASA to open International Space Station to tourists from 2020

07 June 2019 - 17:14 By afp
NASA's International Space Station is set to be opened up for tourism as 2020.
NASA's International Space Station is set to be opened up for tourism as 2020. 
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA said Friday it will open up the International Space Station for tourism and other business ventures as of next year, as it seeks to financially disengage from the orbiting research lab.

"NASA is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities and marketing these opportunities as we've never done before," NASA chief financial officer Jeff DeWit said in New York.

There will be up to two short private astronaut missions per year, said Robyn Gatens, deputy director of the ISS.

READ MORE:

Apollo's twin Artemis needs $1.6bn to return US to moon by 2024

Nasa's next mission to the Moon will be called Artemis, though it's still looking for the money to make the journey happen by its accelerated 2024 ...
News
3 weeks ago

Nasa detects first 'Marsquake'

Nasa's first 'quake'
News
1 month ago

Nasa's twin study reveals fascinating changes to the human body in space

Identical twins Mark and Scott Kelly were the subjects of a recent study by Nasa, which revealed that the changes that occur in the human body when ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. 'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed South Africa
  3. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  4. WATCH | 2.5m black mamba found in dog kennel at Durban home South Africa
  5. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X