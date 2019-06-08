World

Google walkout organizer quits, citing retaliation fear

08 June 2019 - 14:50 By AFP
"Our employee relations team did a thorough investigation of her claims and found no evidence of retaliation."
"Our employee relations team did a thorough investigation of her claims and found no evidence of retaliation."
Image: maglara/123RF

A Google worker who helped organize a massive walkout to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct said Friday she had quit her job.

In a post at Medium, Claire Stapleton said her decision to resign was based on her expecting another child but also because she was marked for retaliation by department heads after the walkout late last year.

"If I stayed, I didn't just worry that there'd be more public flogging, shunning, and stress, I expected it," Stapleton said.

"Life is extremely short and realistically we only have a couple of years left until the world hurtles into climate apocalypse or some other paroxysm of our own doing."

Google told AFP that it thoroughly investigated Stapleton's claims and found no evidence that she was targeted for retaliation in the workplace.

Stapleton's team was given a "Culture Award" by management for her role in the walkout, according to the California-based internet company.

"To reiterate, we don't tolerate retaliation," Google said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"Our employee relations team did a thorough investigation of her claims and found no evidence of retaliation."

Big turnout of 'Googlers' at headquarters in global protest

Google employees poured out of buildings at the company's Mountain View campus, filling courtyards and patios in solidarity with co-workers who ...
News
7 months ago

Google workers walk out in global protest over harassment

Hundreds of employees walked out of Google's European headquarters in Dublin on Thursday as part of a global campaign over the US tech giant's ...
News
7 months ago

Another exec out amid sex harassment tension at Google

Google parent Alphabet on Wednesday confirmed that an executive accused of sexual harassment left the company without an exit package as tension over ...
News
7 months ago

Google employees poured out of buildings at the company's Mountain View campus in November, filling courtyards and patios in solidarity with co-workers who staged similar demonstrations at offices in countries around the world to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct

Stapleton was a co-organizer of the walkout, which lasted more than an hour.

The protest took shape after Google said that it had fired 48 employees in the prior two years -- including 13 senior executives -- as a result of allegations of sexual misconduct, citing "an increasingly hard line" on inappropriate conduct.

One senior Google employee, Android creator Andy Rubin, was reported to have received an exit package worth $90 million as he faced allegations of misconduct. Rubin has denied the allegations and claimed he was the victim of a "smear campaign."

Most read

  1. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  3. WATCH | 2.5m black mamba found in dog kennel at Durban home South Africa
  4. WATCH | Teacher bust for overseeing exams with gun in hand South Africa
  5. 'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X