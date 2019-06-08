Prince Harry, Meghan attend military parade to honour Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were among members of the royal family to attend an annual military parade in honour of Queen Elizabeth on Saturday - Meghan's first official royal engagement since the birth of her and Harry's son Archie.

Known as the Trooping of the Colour, the parade has marked the official birthday of the reigning British monarch for more than 260 years, and this year features more than 1,400 soldiers, nearly 300 horses and 400 musicians.