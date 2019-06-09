World

American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations into September

09 June 2019 - 18:16 By David Shepardson
An American Airlines 737 Max sits at the gate at LaGuardia airport on March 13 2019 in New York. The airline said on Sunday that it is extending cancellations of about 115 daily flights into September due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.
An American Airlines 737 Max sits at the gate at LaGuardia airport on March 13 2019 in New York. The airline said on Sunday that it is extending cancellations of about 115 daily flights into September due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.
Image: Don Emmert / AFP

American Airlines said Sunday it is extending cancellations of about 115 daily flights into September due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.

The largest US airline had previously said it was cancelling flights August 19 after the Boeing plane was grounded worldwide in March following two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

American Airlines said Sunday it is extending those cancellations through September 3. Boeing has yet to complete a certification test flight and formally submit its software upgrade and training changes to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for approval.

Boeing said Sunday it is continuing "to work with global regulators to provide them the information they need to certify the MAX update and related training and education material and safely return the fleet to service."

The world's largest airplane manufacturer said it is "partnering with our airline customers to maintain their planes in storage and will provide 'entry into service' type support once they are cleared to resume commercial operation."

The FAA declined to comment on Sunday.

China's big three airlines seek 737 MAX payouts from Boeing

China's three biggest airlines have filed claims seeking compensation from Boeing over the grounding and delayed delivery of 737 MAX 8 aircraft ...
News
2 weeks ago

The FAA's acting chief, Dan Elwell, told reporters last month he does not have a specific timetable to unground the 737 MAX.

The plane was grounded in March following a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash just months after a similar Lion Air disaster in Indonesia which together killed 346 people.

Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have cancelled flights into August because of the grounding of the 737 MAX.

Asked last month it is realistic that the 737 MAX could be flying again by August, Elwell declined to be specific.

"If you said October I wouldn’t even say that, only because we haven’t finished determining exactly what the training requirements will be," Elwell said. "If it takes a year to find everything we need to give us the confidence to lift the (grounding) order so be it."

Global airlines that had rushed to buy the fuel-efficient, longer-range aircraft have since cancelled flights and scrambled to cover routes that were previously flown by the MAX.

Boeing hopes the software upgrade and associated pilot training will add layers of protection to prevent erroneous data from triggering a system called MCAS, which was activated in both the planes before they crashed. 

Reuters

MORE

French woman sues Boeing seeking at least R3.9bn over Ethiopian crash

A French woman whose husband was killed in the March crash of a Boeing 737 MAX airliner in Ethiopia has filed a US lawsuit against the planemaker ...
News
2 weeks ago

US FAA chief says no 737 MAX fix yet ahead of fence-mending summit

The head of the US air safety agency said on Wednesday his agency hadn't yet evaluated Boeing's patch for its 737 MAX 8 jet, ahead of a Thursday ...
News
2 weeks ago

Boeing software update completed after fatal crashes

Boeing says it has completed development of the software update for its 737 Max plane, which was grounded following two fatal crashes.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teacher bust for overseeing exams with gun in hand South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  3. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  4. WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | 2.5m black mamba found in dog kennel at Durban home South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X