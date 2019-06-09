American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations into September

American Airlines said Sunday it is extending cancellations of about 115 daily flights into September due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.

The largest US airline had previously said it was cancelling flights August 19 after the Boeing plane was grounded worldwide in March following two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

American Airlines said Sunday it is extending those cancellations through September 3. Boeing has yet to complete a certification test flight and formally submit its software upgrade and training changes to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for approval.

Boeing said Sunday it is continuing "to work with global regulators to provide them the information they need to certify the MAX update and related training and education material and safely return the fleet to service."

The world's largest airplane manufacturer said it is "partnering with our airline customers to maintain their planes in storage and will provide 'entry into service' type support once they are cleared to resume commercial operation."

The FAA declined to comment on Sunday.