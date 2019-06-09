Blood, sweat but no tears in Japan's office chair grand prix

The rattle of tiny plastic wheels echoed through the normally sleepy streets of Hanyu on Sunday morning as the small city 60km north of Tokyo played host to the Japan office chair "Isu" grand prix.

Founded 10 years ago and inspired by Formula One and Le Mans endurance racing, the race sees teams of three battle it out on ordinary office furniture across two gruelling hours to see who can complete the most laps of the 200 metre course.

Propelling the chair backwards was the universal tactic employed by the racers, who were at least spared the added constriction of business dress with competitors choosing their own outfits.

The three team members rotated during the race Le Mans-style to try and stay fresh but in the dense summer humidity, it proved a tough battle for even the most experienced racers.

The series, which started with a race in Kyoto in 2009, was the brainchild of Tsuyoshi Tahara and will feature at 10 different grand prix events across Japan this year.