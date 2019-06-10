Gupta brothers 'to splash millions on double wedding' at Himalaya ski resort

The family at the centre of state capture allegations in South Africa is planning to throw a lavish wedding for an estimated R43m at a ski resort in the Himalayas.

The Times of India reported that "unprecedented arrangements" are being made for both Ajay Gupta’s son Suryakant and Atul Gupta’s son Shashank to tie the knot at the "picturesque ski resort of Auli situated in Chamoli district of the Garhwal Himalayas".