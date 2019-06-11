Amazon, worth R4.68-trillion, dethrones Google as top global brand

US retail giant Amazon has moved past hi-tech titans Apple and Google to become the world's most valuable brand, a key survey showed on Tuesday.

The brand value of Amazon surged by 52% to $315bn (R4.68-trillion), global market research agency Kantar said in its 2019 100 Top BrandZ report.

Amazon jumped from third to first place to eclipse Google - which slid from first to third place with Apple holding on to the second spot.

The Seattle-based retail behemoth, founded by Jeff Bezos in his garage in 1994, topped the table thanks to key acquisitions, superior customer services and a disruptive business model, Kantar said in a statement.

"Amazon's smart acquisitions, that have led to new revenue streams, excellent customer service provision and its ability to stay ahead of its competitors by offering a diverse ecosystem of products and services, have allowed Amazon to continuously accelerate its brand value growth," said Kantar.