World

Amazon, worth R4.68-trillion, dethrones Google as top global brand

11 June 2019 - 11:11 By afp
US retail giant Amazon has moved past hi-tech titans Apple and Google to become the world's most valuable brand, a key survey showed on June 10 2019.
US retail giant Amazon has moved past hi-tech titans Apple and Google to become the world's most valuable brand, a key survey showed on June 10 2019.
Image: DENIS CHARLET / AFP

US retail giant Amazon has moved past hi-tech titans Apple and Google to become the world's most valuable brand, a key survey showed on Tuesday.

The brand value of Amazon surged by 52% to $315bn (R4.68-trillion), global market research agency Kantar said in its 2019 100 Top BrandZ report.

Amazon jumped from third to first place to eclipse Google - which slid from first to third place with Apple holding on to the second spot.

The Seattle-based retail behemoth, founded by Jeff Bezos in his garage in 1994, topped the table thanks to key acquisitions, superior customer services and a disruptive business model, Kantar said in a statement.

"Amazon's smart acquisitions, that have led to new revenue streams, excellent customer service provision and its ability to stay ahead of its competitors by offering a diverse ecosystem of products and services, have allowed Amazon to continuously accelerate its brand value growth," said Kantar.

'Not likely to vie with Apple, Amazon over video'

As large internet companies in the US such as Apple and Amazon aim to increase their presence in video content, Naspers's unbundling of MultiChoice ...
Business
2 months ago

The agency, which is owned by British advertising group WPP, added that Amazon showed "little sign" of any slowdown in its growth.

The top 10 companies were once again dominated by US firms, with Apple on $309.5bn (R4.60-trillion), Google on $309bn (R4.59-trillion) and Microsoft on $251bn (R3.73-trillion).

Payments specialist Visa had the fifth-biggest value at almost $178bn (R2.64-trillion), while social networking group Facebook was the sixth largest at nearly $159bn (R2.36-trillion).

For the first time, Alibaba beat Tencent to become the most valuable Chinese brand.

E-commerce leader Alibaba was the seventh biggest at $131.2bn (R1.95-trillion), up two places on the previous year.

Internet giant Tencent fell three spots to stand at number eight with a value of $130.9bn (R1.94-trillion).

In a sign of Asia's growing importance, 23 of the top 100 brands were Asian - including 15 from China.

The leading brands have embraced "disruptive" business models to beat traditional rivals in the technology, finance and retail sectors.

Google walkout organizer quits, citing retaliation fear

A Google worker who helped organize a massive walkout to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct said Friday she had quit her job.
News
2 days ago

Google, Reserve Bank, Investec and Sars rated SA's best places to work

The SA Reserve Bank heads the list of the employers business students view as most attractive to work for.
News
3 days ago

"Amazon's phenomenal brand value growth of almost $108bn in the last year demonstrates how brands are now less anchored to individual categories and regions," said Doreen Wang, Kantar's global head of BrandZ.

"The boundaries are blurring as technology fluency allow brands, such as Amazon, Google and Alibaba, to offer a range of services across multiple consumer touchpoints.

"Using their consumer experience and expertise, these brands are crossing over into the business services sector, creating new opportunities for brand growth.

"Disruptive ecosystem models are flourishing in regions such as Asia, where consumers are more technology-enabled and where brands are integrating themselves into every aspect of people's daily lives."

Brand value on the key survey is calculated on the basis of the companies' financial performance and their standing among consumers across the globe.

MORE

Is Apple really killing iTunes - what will happen to all my music?

The tech giant's announcement about the seeming demise of iTunes has created a lot of panic and confusion. Here's what it really means
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Amazon invests in self-driving car tech firm Rivian

Electric vehicle startup Rivian on Friday announced a $700 million investment round led by Amazon, which recently pumped money into a young ...
Motoring
3 months ago

Google and Android system start to cut ties with Huawei

US internet giant Google, whose Android mobile operating system powers most of the world's smartphones, said Sunday it was beginning to cut ties with ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  2. Ace Magashule's hidden hand in Reserve Bank row News
  3. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  4. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  5. WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Young PE girl dances her way to internet stardom
North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
X