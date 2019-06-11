World

Light plane makes emergency landing on highway

11 June 2019 - 09:26 By AFP
The light plane clipped three vehicles as it made an emergency landing.
Image: AFP Photo/CARLOS COSTA

A light plane made an emergency landing on a highway in Portugal, leaving one woman aboard injured and damaging vehicles on the road, emergency services and local media said.

The Flyer Pelican plane, which had been on its way to the town of Sintra landed on the road near Pinhal Novo, in the Lisbon area, the Lusa press agency reported.

It clipped three vehicles as it made its emergency landing, causing serious damage. Rescue services said one female aboard the plane was slightly injured. 

