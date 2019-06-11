Man arrested for throwing gas cannister outside Greek parliament

A 64-year-old man was arrested Monday after throwing a gas cannister outside the Greek parliament, a police source said.

The gas cannister did not explode and nobody was hurt. The man was found to be carrying another four cannisters, wrapped on sticks, and a small petrol container, the source said.

The motive behind the act was not immediately clear.

The parliament building is situated on a busy Athens junction and is a frequent target for protests.

In May, members of a radical anarchist group threw paint and smoke bombs at the building in support of a jailed prominent member of the far-left Greek extremist organisation November 17.