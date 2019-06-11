World

Man arrested for throwing gas cannister outside Greek parliament

11 June 2019 - 09:14 By AFP
Greek parliamentary session. File photo
Greek parliamentary session. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A 64-year-old man was arrested Monday after throwing a gas cannister outside the Greek parliament, a police source said.

The gas cannister did not explode and nobody was hurt. The man was found to be carrying another four cannisters, wrapped on sticks, and a small petrol container, the source said.

The motive behind the act was not immediately clear.

The parliament building is situated on a busy Athens junction and is a frequent target for protests.

In May, members of a radical anarchist group threw paint and smoke bombs at the building in support of a jailed prominent member of the far-left Greek extremist organisation November 17. 

Most read

  1. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  2. Ace Magashule's hidden hand in Reserve Bank row News
  3. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  4. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  5. WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
Swaziland cannabis farmers fear new South African law
X