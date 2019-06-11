Trump appeals to block subpoena for his accounting records

US president Donald Trump asked an appeals court on Monday to overturn a ruling that his accounting firm must turn over his financial records from before he was president to the Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee.

Lawyers for Trump said in a court filing that a May 20 decision by district judge Amit Mehta, ordering Mazars LLP to comply with the subpoena, was flawed and should be reversed.

Mehta's ruling was the first time a federal court waded into the tussle about how far Congress can go in probing Trump and his business affairs, and marked an important victory for House Democrats.

"It is simply not fathomable that a constitution that grants Congress the power to remove a president for reasons including criminal behaviour would deny Congress the power to investigate him for unlawful conduct - past or present - even without formally opening an impeachment inquiry," Mehta said in his ruling.