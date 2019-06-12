World

Lawsuit filed in US over deadly London high rise fire

12 June 2019 - 09:32 By AFP
Grenfell Towers. File photo
Grenfell Towers. File photo
Image: Ben STANSALL / AFP

A civil lawsuit has been filed in the US over the Grenfell Tower fire in London two years ago that claimed 71 lives, an attorney said Tuesday.

Robert Mongeluzzi of Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky tweeted that the firm "has filed a lawsuit in (Philadelphia's) Common Pleas Court over the deadly 2017 fire."

The 24-story housing block was consumed by flames in the early hours of June 14, 2017, with residents of neighboring blocks looking on helplessly as dozens of people remained trapped inside.

The fire is believed to have broken out because of a faulty refrigerator in the kitchen of a fourth-floor apartment. The building's exterior cladding has been blamed for the rapid spread of the flames.

The law firm is representing more than 200 British plaintiffs -- survivors and relatives of people killed in the fire -- and is suing three US companies that made the refrigerator or the building's cladding.

They include Whirlpool, the manufacturer of the fridge; Arconic Inc., which according to the suit designed and manufactured the cladding; and Celotex Corporation, which the suit names as the manufacturer of insulation used in the cladding.

The suit alleges that Celotex knew the cladding was not fit for use in high rises but provided it for Grenfell Tower anyway.

"As a result of this tragedy, plaintiffs bring this action seeking compensatory and punitive damages from the United States based corporations whose defective products caused this tragedy," the nearly 600-page complaint contends.

The suit does not state how much money is being sought. 

READ MORE

UK police arrest five men over burning of Grenfell Tower effigy

British police have arrested five men after a video was posted on the internet that showed men mocking the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze by burning an ...
News
7 months ago

Blaze sweeps through Dubai skyscraper

A fire ripped through one of the world’s tallest residential towers in Dubai on Friday, the latest in a series of fires in tall structures in the ...
News
1 year ago

Heads must roll for inaction that cost firefighters' lives

Nick Paget-Brown stepped down as leader of the local council in London after the Grenfell Tower apartment building caught fire, killing 80 people.
Opinion & Analysis
9 months ago

UK announces fire safety review after tests identify 82 unsafe tower blocks

Britain announced a review of building and fire safety rules on Friday after tests conducted following last month's deadly tower block blaze in ...
News
1 year ago

Londoners hold vigil for tower block fire victims

Hundreds of people held a vigil on Wednesday evening for the victims of the London tower block inferno, as anger simmers over the official reaction ...
News
1 year ago

Gross property insurance claims for Grenfell tower fire may reach R870 million

The London fire that killed scores of people last month could lead to gross property and liability insurance claims of 50 million pounds (R870 ...
Business
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | North West farmer 'assaults man and mother' with knobkierie South Africa
  2. Mzansi ain’t buying Ace Magashule’s ‘fake tweet’ claims South Africa
  3. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chants, dancing and gun salutes at alleged drug lord's funeral South Africa
  5. Our newborn was 'bought' for R2,500: Abducted Bara baby's mother alleges South Africa

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X