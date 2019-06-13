US House intelligence panel subpoenas ex-Trump advisers Flynn, Gates
13 June 2019 - 15:06
The US House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee has issued subpoenas against former White House adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, the panel said in a statement on Thursday.
The committee, which is probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, said it had issued the subpoenas after the two men declined to cooperate fully with Congress.
