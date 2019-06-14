Myanmar doctor's licence revoked after 'revealing' Facebook posts

A Myanmar model and doctor said she would appeal against a medical council decision to revoke her licence for posting photos of herself on Facebook in revealing outfits and bikinis.

The Myanmar Medical Council suspended the medical licence of Nang Mwe San in a letter to her dated June 3, saying she dressed inappropriately.

On her Facebook page the 28-year-old often posts photos of herself wearing tight dresses, lingerie, swimwear and even traditional Burmese clothing in sexy poses.

Mwe San has been a general physician for four years, but stopped practicing two years ago to pursue a modelling career.

The move to revoke her licence bans her from medical practice.

According to the letter posted on her Facebook page, the council said Mwe San had continued to post photos of herself in outfits that did "not fit with Burmese tradition" despite promising to stop doing so after a warning in January.

"I was shocked and very sad. To be a doctor, it was a long struggle," Mwe San told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone on Friday. "Did I dress in sexy outfits when I was meeting my patients? Never."

The Myanmar Medical Council did not respond to the Thomson Reuters Foundation's request for comments.

Mwe San's post of the council's letter has drawn more than 18,000 reactions and 5,600 comments.

One user, May Thet Htar, commented: "You must choose between being a medical professional and an exhibitionist. You can't take both because they contradict each other."