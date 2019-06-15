Iran attacks leave Trump and aides divided, with no clear strategy

To retaliate or show restraint? Toughen sanctions or negotiate? The US administration, divided between hard-line hawks and a Donald Trump who fears plunging the country into another "endless" war, is struggling to define its strategy against Iran -- as demonstrated by its uncertain response to recent developments in the Gulf of Oman.

Here is what we know about the US response and administration thinking.

How has the US reacted to the attacks?

It took only hours for Washington to directly accuse Tehran of being "responsible" for the attacks Thursday against two oil tankers.

The incident had Iran "written all over it," Trump said Friday, rejecting Tehran's denial of any such role. The president pointed to a video that purports to show a patrol boat of Iran's Revolutionary Guards pulling alongside one of the tankers to remove an unexploded limpet mine from the ship's hull.

But the US condemnations were not followed by threats of any immediate retaliation. That represented a degree of restraint by an administration that has been steadily tightening economic and diplomatic sanctions against Iran, and which last month stepped up its "maximum pressure" campaign with new deployments of ships, bombers and troops to the region.

War of words, or just plain war?

"The situation between the US and Iran is becoming increasingly dangerous," tweeted Colin Kahl, a former Obama administration national security advisor now at Stanford University in California.

Both sides could "easily... slide into a war they claim they want to avoid," he said.

Between the continuing war of words and the recent escalation, numerous observers and US allies fear an incident could degenerate into open conflict.