Tanker attacks require 'international' response: Pentagon

The attacks being blamed on Iran in the Gulf of Oman pose a global and not just an American problem, the acting Pentagon chief said Friday, as he called for an "international consensus" in solving it.

"We have an international situation there in the Middle East, it's not a US situation," Patrick Shanahan told reporters, referring to the attacks Thursday on two oil tankers.

"The focus for myself and Ambassador (John) Bolton and Secretary (Mike) Pompeo is to build international consensus to this international problem," he said, referring respectively to the national security advisor and the secretary of state.

Shanahan said that is why the American military released a video which, it claimed, showed a patrol boat of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, a powerful branch of the Iranian military, pulling alongside one of the tankers to remove an unexploded limpet mine from its hull.

The Pentagon chief left open the possibility of further reinforcing the American military presence in the region, under the US Central Command, or CENTCOM.

"We're making sure that General (Kenneth) McKenzie and the Central Command have the resources and the support that they need," he said.