Netanyahu's wife admits criminal wrongdoing in meals catering case

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, appeared in court on Sunday to admit criminal wrongdoing over the misuse of state funds to order catered meals, in a plea bargain carrying no jail time.

Under the agreement, a fraud charge was reduced to a lesser offence and she will pay the state 45,000 shekels ($12,490) in reimbursement and a 10,000 shekel fine.

According to the original indictment, Sara Netanyahu, along with a government employee, fraudulently obtained from the state more than $100,000 for hundreds of meals supplied by restaurants, bypassing regulations that prohibit the practice if a cook is employed at home.

Smiling broadly, Netanyahu faced a phalanx of cameras in the courthouse before the session got under way.

At the hearing, a judge ratified the plea deal, convicting her of the criminal charge of intentionally exploiting another person's mishandling of state money for her own benefit, after prosecutors dropped the more serious offence of fraud.

"Do you understand what you admitted to?" the judge asked Netanyahu, 60.

"Yes, I do," she replied.

Israel's YNet website published a photograph of what it said was a note from her husband, who was not in the court, that was passed to her during the session. "We will get through this, too. Be strong!!", it said.