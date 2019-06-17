World

Armenia transgender woman faces death threats after parliament speech

17 June 2019 - 12:07 By AFP
Lilit Martirosyan, 28, a transgender woman, applies make-up during an interview with AFP in Yerevan.
Lilit Martirosyan, 28, a transgender woman, applies make-up during an interview with AFP in Yerevan.
Image: KAREN MINASYAN / AFP

Lilit Martirosyan was aware of the risk as she mounted the rostrum in Armenia's parliament to speak out against pervasive rights violations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in her socially conservative country.

As the first openly LGBT person to be given such a high-level political platform in Armenia, Martirosyan told lawmakers that history was being made that day.

Since then, however, she has faced fierce verbal attacks, demonstrations and deaths threats.

"I am the personification of all Armenian transgender people: tortured, raped, kidnapped, beaten, burned, immolated, stabbed, killed, forced into emigration, robbed, stigmatised and discriminated against, unemployed and poor," the 28-year-old told the parliamentary committee on human rights in her speech in April.

It was a bold move in the small ex-Soviet Caucasus country ranked one of the most virulently homophobic in the world -- along with Georgia, Azerbaijan and Russia -- by an international federation.

Outside the national assembly in the capital Yerevan, anti-LGBT protesters gathered in opposition to Martirosyan's address, which also prompted a transphobic backlash from conservative MPs.

Botswana decriminalises homosexuality: Here's what you need to know

Botswana's decision to decriminalise homosexuality welcomed by human rights activists.
News
4 days ago

Gagik Tsarukyan, the influential leader of the Prosperous Armenia opposition party, called the LGBT community a "vice", while party colleague MP Vartan Gukasyan urged the expulsion of "pervert transgenders".

In an interview with AFP, Martirosyan said that she had received numerous messages containing death threats via Facebook and email.

"I informed police that I was receiving death threats, but they did nothing to protect me," she said.

"Now I am living in hiding at a friend's house. I can't go out," she said, speaking at the office of the NGO she has set up where she arrived in a friend's car with tinted windows.

'No good childhood memories' 

Softly spoken with a winsome smile, Martirosyan has careful makeup and coiffed hair and says she has undergone hormonal therapy as well as gender reassignment surgery several years ago.

Born in a remote rural community, Martirosyan described how she had felt she was a girl since very young and dressed as one.

She said that she had been a victim of harassment and discrimination since childhood.

"My family members have refused to talk to me, to share food with me at the family table," she told AFP.

"I have no good memories of my childhood," she added.

"I was beaten, knifed, humiliated. I was raped when I was a teenager. At the age of 13, I was forced to engage in sex work -- the only job available for an Armenian transgender."

EU, UN voice support  

Martirosyan, who addressed parliament as the founder of her Right Side NGO, has received international support but has accused her own government of acting like a "detached onlooker" instead of protecting her.

"There are 18 transgender people in Armenia," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed, in televised remarks to journalists, adding that: "We are not going to burn anyone."

"We are going to protect the rights of every Armenian citizen... but at the same time we are defenders of the traditional Armenian family, of traditional values," he added, however.

The European Union delegation in Armenia and the embassies of EU member states have condemned threats against Martirosyan.

LGBTQI+ activist impressed by Chicken Licken ad's inclusivity

Bongani Njalo says Chicken Licken's recognition of the LGBTQI+ community is important. "The visibility and honesty of the advert is what stuck with ...
News
2 weeks ago

Pink Loerie festival hits a snag

The annual Pink Loerie Mardi Gras and Arts Festival may no longer be annual, after an announcement that the 2019 edition is set to be postponed, ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

"Hate speech, including death threats directed at Ms. Lilit Martirosyan, her colleagues, and the LGBTI community as a whole represent the latest in this worrying trend," the EU embassies said in a joint statement.

And the United Nations office in Yerevan also said it was "concerned over recent hate speech and cases of violence against human rights and LGBTI activists."

In response, Armenia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan called on foreign diplomats to "demonstrate more respect and sensitivity towards Armenian society" and "refrain from undue engagement in the public debate."

'Mission in life' 

International and local rights groups have long condemned hostility and discrimination against LGBT people in Armenia.

"Among the 49 European countries, Armenia is 47th as a favourable place for LGBTI people," the European office of the International LGBTI Association (ILGA) said last month in its annual report.

"Hate speech and violence were still pervasive (in 2018)," the report said.

Mamikon Ovsepyan, of a Yerevan-based LGBT rights NGO, Pink Armenia, said that LGBT people in the country faced "physical, psychological and sexual violence."

Kenyan court due to rule on decriminalising homosexuality

Kenya's High Court is on Friday expected to deliver a long-awaited ruling on whether to scrap colonial-era laws which criminalise homosexuality, a ...
News
3 weeks ago

Mental health campaigner crowned Mr Gay World at Cape Town bash

Janjep Carlos of the Philippines is on a mission to help the LGBTQ+ community with issues around depression during his reign as Mr Gay World 2019.
News
1 month ago

"They are not accepted either by society nor even by their families.

"There is no legislation to protect LGBT people from discrimination," he added.

Since 2005, transgender people have had the legal right to change their gender in their passports, although Martirosyan said she had opted not to do this to make her transgender status crystal clear.

The NGO she founded three years ago offers legal and psychological aid to Armenia's LGBT community.

"I will never emigrate from Armenia," she said. "My speech in parliament proved fruitless, but I am an activist and I will keep working for the interests of the LGBT community."

"Human rights protection is my mission in life." 

READ MORE

Transgender teen set to become first to join an all-girls government school

A Western Cape teenager is set to become the first transgender pupil in SA to be admitted to an all-girls government school
News
1 month ago

OPINION | So how about that 'thou shalt not judge' bazalwane, can we give the LGBTQ+ a break?

Most Christians need to come right with the Lord... y'all need Jesus or is that the problem?
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  3. Murdered farmer's wife under heavy guard at Stellenbosch memorial South Africa
  4. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  5. SABC sinking in a tide of debt South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...
X