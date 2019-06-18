Japan issues tsunami warning after powerful earthquake hits northwest

Japan issued a tsunami advisory on Tuesday after a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the northwest of the country.

A wave of one metre is expected to hit the coast of the Sea of Japan, north of Tokyo, the nation's meteorological agency said.

The quake registered six on the Japanese scale, which goes up to seven but there were no immediate reports of damage from the earthquake.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 6.4.

Officials immediately stopped bullet train services in the region as a precautionary measure, according to public broadcaster NHK, which also said tens of thousands of households were without power.

The meteorological agency said some waves were expected to have already reached some coastlines of Yamagata and Niigata, in the northwest of the country.

The agency warned that it is "dangerous" to stay near the coast or in the sea. "Do not approach or enter the sea until the advisory is lifted," it said.