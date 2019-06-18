No helicopters or new helipads for Gupta wedding: Indian high court

Indian media is reporting that an Indian high court might be crashing the party of the latest Gupta wedding bash after blocking the construction of new helipads at the Auli ski resort, where the lavish weddings are set to be held this week.

The Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday that the Uttarakhand High Court on Monday ruled that no helicopters may be used to fly guests to the ski resort and no helipads may be built for the wedding.

The wedding of Ajay Gupta’s son Suryakant is set to take place from June 18 to 20 and the wedding of Atul Gupta’s son Shashank wedding will take place from June 20 to 22.

The court also directed the state pollution control board to monitor the wedding for possible environmental damage and ordered that the Gupta brothers should deposit about Rs 5 crore (R10.4m) before the wedding to restore the venue after possible environmental damage.

It argued that the Gupta brothers' could return to SA after the wedding and would then be out of Indian jurisdiction, although any money left over from the deposit would be refunded.