Chaos and tragedy in Indian 'brain fever' outbreak

The stench of urine, chlorine, vomit and death fills the main hospital in Muzaffarpur, the epicentre of a brain fever outbreak in India that has killed over 100 children since June 1.

Doctors are not sure what the cause is, but one theory is that the culprit is a toxin found in litchis eaten by children of poor families who go to bed with empty stomachs.

One of the distraught parents crowding the chaotic corridors of the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) is Dilip Sahni, 25, a construction worker and father of three.

He brought his daughter Muskan, aged four-and-a-half, to the SKMCH early in the morning, only 24 hours after she fell ill.

There almost 100 other children are being treated, many sharing beds.

"When her mother went in to wake her yesterday at 11am, she was shocked to see her hands and legs tightened and her teeth sticking together," Sahni told AFP.

"Her mother started screaming for help, and we rushed her to the Kejriwal hospital. At midnight the hospital doctors told us to take her to SKMCH," he said.

"Early morning we shifted her here but her condition has been deteriorating," Sahni said before breaking down.