Can you handle Trump for another term? Brace yourself, cause he's gunning for it

Yikes, God bless America! Controversial US president Donald Trump is gunning for another term.

Three years after he won the presidential election in 2016, Trump is now campaigning hard for a second term in 2020.

Trump officially launched his 2020 campaign on Tuesday with a massive rally in Orlando, Florida, and according to Republican party chair Ronna McDanies the campaign raised $24.8m less than 24 hours after Trump kicked off his re-election bid.

Trump spent less effort on making his case for re-election and more on blasting Democrats and the Russia "witch-hunt," and attacking what he called the "fake news media".

He also vowed to find Hillary Clinton's e-mails and accused Democrats of "destroying the country".

Under his new slogan "Keep America Great", Trump said he was keeping his promises to the American people because they are his only special interest.

"A vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream," said Trump.

Watch video below: