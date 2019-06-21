Can you handle Trump for another term? Brace yourself, cause he's gunning for it
Yikes, God bless America! Controversial US president Donald Trump is gunning for another term.
Three years after he won the presidential election in 2016, Trump is now campaigning hard for a second term in 2020.
Trump officially launched his 2020 campaign on Tuesday with a massive rally in Orlando, Florida, and according to Republican party chair Ronna McDanies the campaign raised $24.8m less than 24 hours after Trump kicked off his re-election bid.
Trump spent less effort on making his case for re-election and more on blasting Democrats and the Russia "witch-hunt," and attacking what he called the "fake news media".
He also vowed to find Hillary Clinton's e-mails and accused Democrats of "destroying the country".
Under his new slogan "Keep America Great", Trump said he was keeping his promises to the American people because they are his only special interest.
"A vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream," said Trump.
Watch video below:
THANK YOU ORLANDO, FLORIDA!https://t.co/Va9FhByJi0— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019
On no issue are Democrats more extreme – and more depraved – than when it comes to Border Security. The Democrat Agenda of open borders is morally reprehensible. It is the great betrayal of the American Middle Class and our Country as a whole! #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/f9RJhpp50J— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019
In the ultimate act of moral cowardice, not one Democrat Candidate for president - not a single one - has stood up to defend the incredible men and women of ICE and Border Patrol. They don’t have the character, the virtue, or the spine! #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/oULNnVtxmW— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019
The Dems are very unhappy with the Mueller Report, so after almost 3 years, they want a Redo, or Do Over. This is extreme Presidential Harassment. They gave Crooked Hillary’s people complete Immunity, yet now they bring back Hope Hicks. Why aren’t the Dems looking at the.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019
....33,000 Emails that Hillary and her lawyer deleted and acid washed AFTER GETTING A SUBPOENA FROM CONGRESS? That is real Obstruction that the Dems want no part of because their hearings are RIGGED and a disgrace to our Country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019
If I didn’t have the Phony Witch Hunt going on for 3 years, and if the Fake News Media and their partner in Crime, the Democrats, would have played it straight, I would be way up in the Polls right now - with our Economy, winning by 20 points. But I’m winning anyway!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019