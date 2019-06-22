At least 26 killed during 2018 Haiti slum gang massacre: UN

A UN report has found at least 26 people were killed during a 2018 massacre in a Haiti slum, at which several members of the police and a government representative were allegedly present.

Over two days, five armed gangs carried out planned attacks on residents in La Saline in the country's capital Port-au-Prince according to the report, which was published Friday.

The youngest victim of the violence was aged ten months and the oldest 72 years, the document reported. It said two gang rapes took place and 12 people were still missing.

Some 5,000 people live in the impoverished area under the threat of frequent violence, as gangs fight to control one of the largest markets of the city.

"The testimonies recorded suggest that the number of victims of the attacks of 13 and 14 November 2018 could be higher," said the report from the UN Mission in Haiti (UNMIH) and the High Commission for Human Rights.

Human rights organizations in the country have put the toll at 71 dead and counted 11 gang rapes.