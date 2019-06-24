World

Russia says new US sanctions on Iran are 'illegal'

24 June 2019 - 13:24 By AFP
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Image: Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia on Monday denounced as "illegal" new economic sanctions that the United States is preparing to impose on Iran.

"We consider these sanctions illegal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have flared since Iranian forces on Thursday shot down a US drone, the latest in a series of incidents including attacks on tankers in sensitive Gulf waters.

US President Donald Trump on Friday called off a planned retaliatory strike at the last minute, tamping down the threat of military action.

He said Washington would instead place "major additional sanctions on Iran on Monday".

Last year, Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of a landmark 2015 deal meant to curb Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Russia is one of the world powers that negotiated the deal with Tehran and has harshly criticised US moves to undermine the agreement.

READ MORE

US launched cyber attacks on Iran after drone shootdown - reports

The United States launched cyber attacks against Iranian missile control systems and a spy network this week after Tehran downed an American ...
News
1 day ago

Donald Trump in 'no hurry' for Iran strikes

President Donald Trump said on Friday he is in "no hurry" to bomb Iran, revealing that US forces were "cocked and loaded" to retaliate after the ...
News
2 days ago

Iran, US in war of words after US military 'spy' drone shot down in Gulf

Iran on Thursday shot down a US military drone it said was on a spy mission over its territory but Washington said the aircraft was targeted in ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa
  2. Mkhwebane investigates Ramaphosa over R400m ANC presidential campaign donation News
  3. Man hangs two daughters before hanging himself in Limpopo South Africa
  4. Cape Town hit by flooding and evacuations as storms strike South Africa
  5. Cyril's 'jobs for friends' plan faces resistance News

Latest Videos

Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
EFF defends Zindzi Mandela against Mbeki
X