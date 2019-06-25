World

Iran says US sanctions rupture 'path to diplomacy'

25 June 2019 - 09:31 By AFP
Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, gives a press conference in the capital Tehran on May 28, 2019.
Image: ATTA KENARE / AFP

Iran said Tuesday US sanctions on its leaders represent the "permanent closure" of diplomacy with Washington, after President Donald Trump tightened the screws on a nation he has threatened with "obliteration".

"Imposing fruitless sanctions against Iran's supreme leader and the commander of Iran's diplomacy is the permanent closure of the path to diplomacy with Trump's desperate government," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet.

Washington imposed new sanctions against supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Monday ahead of blacklisting Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif later this week, its latest salvo in a tense standoff that has raised fears of a regional conflict.

"Trump's government is destroying all established international mechanisms for keeping global peace and security," he added.

Tehran and Washington broke off diplomatic relations in 1980 over the hostage crisis at the US embassy in Tehran following Iran's Islamic revolution.

