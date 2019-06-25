There is 'no standard form of family': UN Women report

A new UN Women report suggests that ensuring that families serve as a home for equality and justice is not only a moral imperative, but essential for the achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The report titled "Progress of the World's Women 2019-2020: Families in a changing world" zooms in on how transformations in families affect women's rights.

According to the report, published on Tuesday, as women's rights have advanced over the years, families around the world have become a place of love and solidarity - "but also one where fundamental human rights violations and gender inequalities persist".

"Around the world, we are witnessing concerted efforts to deny women's agency and their right to make their own decisions in the name of protecting 'family values'. Yet, we know through research and evidence that there is no 'standard' form of family, nor has there ever been," said UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

"This report counters that pushback by showing that families, in all their diversity, can be critical drivers of gender equality, provided decision-makers deliver policies rooted in the reality of how people live today, with women's rights at their core," Mlambo-Ngcuka said.

Based on global data, analysis and case studies, the report highlights the diversity of families around the world and provides "robust" recommendations to ensure that laws and policies support today's families and meet the needs of all their members, especially women and girls.