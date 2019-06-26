World

'Mentally handicapped', 'obliterated': Threats & insults fly between Iran and US

26 June 2019 - 09:26 By Jessica Levitt
US President Donald Trump threatened 'obliteration' in the escalating US-Iran crisis.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vent his frustrations about the Iranian government, saying its leadership doesn't understand the words "nice" or "compassion."

BBC reports Trump was responding to a letter by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who said new sanctions instituted by the US against the middle-eastern country were "mentally handicapped."

The sanctions reportedly lock up billions of dollars of assets - a move BBC says Trump made because of "aggressive behaviour" by Iran.  The Guardian reports the sanctions specifically target Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, as well as several high-ranking military leaders.

The ongoing trade war between the two countries appears to have no end in sight, with The Guardian reporting Iran refuses to negotiate under the oil, banking and trade embargo.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Trump fired back at Rouhani and the Iranian leadership. The New York Times reports the comments by Trump are in stark contrast to comments made by other US government officials, who have publicly said they want to negotiate with Iran.

