'Baby India': video shows newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother.

The video, recorded on an officer's body camera and made public on Tuesday, shows sheriff's deputies in Cummings, Georgia discovering the infant tied up in a bag and left by a roadside the night of June 6.

They were responding to a caller claiming they heard a baby crying in the woods.