Father, daughter drowning fuels anger at Trump migration policies

"They only wanted to get to the United States.... they had this American dream," she said.

In Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also came under fire, accused by critics of putting vulnerable migrants in dangerous situations by making it hard for them to cross the country to request US asylum.

Lopez Obrador came to power in Mexico vowing to safeguard migrants' rights, but faced with a tariff threat from Trump he agreed to crack down on undocumented Central Americans trekking toward the United States.

He responded by saying he has a "clear conscience". "We believe it is necessary to maintain good relations with the United States government, to avoid confrontation," he said.

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, another 2020 candidate, described the photo as "horrific."

"It is just one painful example of so many that demonstrate the reckless disregard for basic humanity that have come from Trump's policies," Sanders said.

California senator Kamala Harris, also running for the White House, called Trump's immigration policies "inhumane". "Children are dying. This is a stain on our moral conscience," she said.

Pope saddened by deaths

Pope Francis added his voice to the global wave of indignation.

"The Pope is profoundly saddened by their death, and is praying for them and for all migrants who have lost their lives while seeking to flee war and misery," said Alessandro Gisotti, a Vatican spokesman.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer of New York displayed the picture on the Senate floor during a speech on Wednesday.

"How could President Trump look at this picture and not understand that these are human beings fleeing violence and persecution?" Schumer asked.

"We can do something about this if the president would stop playing the political game of blame, blame, blame," he said.

The Republican-controlled Senate passed a bill on Wednesday providing $4.6bn in emergency humanitarian aid for the southwest border but it must now be reconciled with a version passed by the Democratic-held House.

Once the differences are worked out the bill will go to Trump for his signature.

The photo comes amid a public outcry in the United States over the poor detention conditions of migrant children following a visit to a Border Patrol center in Clint, Texas, by a group of lawyers and doctors.

Nearly 250 children were transferred out of Clint on Monday but a Customs and Border Protection official said that some 100 were being sent back there.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said Wednesday she was "deeply concerned for the wellbeing of migrant children at the US-Mexico border."

"Having already faced perilous journeys, some children are now being sheltered at facilities that are not equipped to meet the needs of this vulnerable population," Fore said in a statement.

"This is a dire situation requiring urgent action and funding to provide children and families with essential services and support."

Border Patrol officials say they are overwhelmed by the numbers of refugees at the seeking to cross the southern US border.

Arrivals of undocumented migrants have surged in recent months, with 144,000 taken into custody in May alone.