Two killed, 7 injured as Russian plane makes emergency landing in Siberia

27 June 2019 - 09:22 By Reuters
In this handout picture released by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry on June 27, 2019, firefighters work on extinguishing a fire on an An-24 passenger plane after its emergency landing at Nizhneangarsk airport.
Image: HO / RUSSIAN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY / AFP

Two people were killed and seven injured when an Antonov An-24 passenger plane made an emergency landing on Thursday at an airport in Russia's Buryatia region in Siberia, the area's emergency situations ministry said.

The plane carrying 48 people, including 5 crew members, overshot the runway after landing, hit a small building and caught fire, regional authorities said.

The aircraft took off from the regional capital of Ulan-Ude and flew to Nizhneangarsk, where it was forced to make an emergency landing when one of its engines failed, they said.

Video shot by a passenger from a plane window showed the aircraft coming into land on the runway before rolling into a field and then suddenly violently halting with passengers screaming onboard.

Regional authorities said a pilot and technician had been killed in the accident, but all the passengers had been safely evacuated before a fire destroyed the plane.

The flight was operated by Russian regional airline Angara, media reported. 

