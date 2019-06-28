Fist-bumps and love-ins for Donald Trump at G20

"Delinquents" one day, "terrific relationship" the next: Donald Trump has undergone a remarkable transformation from bashing the world's leaders at home to schmoozing happily like someone at a school reunion.

As if fundamental differences between the world's top powers over trade, foreign policy and the environment were not enough, Trump raised fears of an explosive summit by taking aim at all and sundry ahead of the trip.

But it was all smiles, praise and positive body language in person in Osaka as world leaders heeded Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's call for "beautiful harmony" - a reference to Japan's new era name.

As leaders gathered for a group photo, Trump chatted warmly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, patting him gently on the back as they parted ways.

At a meeting with Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump opted for a jovial fist bump instead of an awkward three-way handshake.