From recipes to loose shoe laces: Mboweni, Putin Twitter post takes a wrong turn

A picture of finance minster Tito Mboweni and Russian president Vladimir Putin is trending for reasons that have little to do with the G20 Summit they were attending.

Representatives of 19 countries and the European Union (EU) attended the 14th meeting, which wrapped on Sunday. Among issues discussed were means to improve the economies of G20 countries, as well as the war between the US and China's telecommunications giant Huawei.

No stranger to posting on Twitter, Mboweni on Saturday took to the platform to share a few pictures of himself at the summit. Twitter's attention was quickly drawn to two of him and Putin.

The conversation went south. Some criticised his dress sense and asked if he had recommended one of his infamous recipes to Putin. Here's a glimpse of the responses:

Swapping recipes: