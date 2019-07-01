From recipes to loose shoe laces: Mboweni, Putin Twitter post takes a wrong turn
A picture of finance minster Tito Mboweni and Russian president Vladimir Putin is trending for reasons that have little to do with the G20 Summit they were attending.
Representatives of 19 countries and the European Union (EU) attended the 14th meeting, which wrapped on Sunday. Among issues discussed were means to improve the economies of G20 countries, as well as the war between the US and China's telecommunications giant Huawei.
No stranger to posting on Twitter, Mboweni on Saturday took to the platform to share a few pictures of himself at the summit. Twitter's attention was quickly drawn to two of him and Putin.
The conversation went south. Some criticised his dress sense and asked if he had recommended one of his infamous recipes to Putin. Here's a glimpse of the responses:
Did you swap recipes @tito_mboweni? #fromrussiawithlove #putintheoven pic.twitter.com/nBB9iMMo1Q— Neal Collins (@nealcol) June 29, 2019
And the shoes? You couldn’t tie your shoelaces? pic.twitter.com/kOtt6OVExm— madho (@gladmoremlilo) June 29, 2019
With due respect sir, please get yourself a good tailor. I could recommend one if you need help.— mondli kingdom (@mondli37) July 1, 2019
With all due respect, how will we ever be taken seriously at this rate? pic.twitter.com/GYGVxBZqmZ— iamvukani (@ChrisVukani) June 29, 2019