World

Gun battle rages in Afghan capital after Taliban blast injures 100

01 July 2019 - 12:40 By Reuters
A wounded Afghan man is comforted as he receives treatment at the Wazir Akbar Khan hospital following a car bomb attack in Kabul on July 1, 2019.
A wounded Afghan man is comforted as he receives treatment at the Wazir Akbar Khan hospital following a car bomb attack in Kabul on July 1, 2019.
Image: WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP

Afghan security forces on Monday were battling Taliban gunmen who stormed a building in the capital, Kabul, after a bomb-laden truck exploded near the defence ministry at rush hour, injuring at least 100 people, including 35 children, officials said.

For hours after the attack, sporadic gunfire and explosions could be heard in the area, cordoned off by special forces. At least three gunmen entered a building around the defence ministry after the blast, a government security official said.

"Gunmen have entered a building and they are clashing with the Afghan forces after the powerful blast," said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The target was the defence ministry's technical installation," the Islamist militants' spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement.

Afghan security officials said the truck loaded with explosives was detonated near the ministry's engineering and logistics department.

About 100 wounded people were taken to hospital, said health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, but there was no immediate word of fatalities.

Thirty-five school children were wounded, said Nimatullah Hamdard, the director of a nearby private school.

The blast sent a plume of black smoke rising over the city and shook buildings as the wail of ambulance sirens rent the air.

Clustered in the area are military and government buildings, as well as an office of the Afghan Football Federation, whose spokesman, Shafi Shadab, said its chief, Yosuf Kargar, was among several members injured.

The attack comes as U.S. special peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad holds a seventh round of peace talks with the Taliban Islamist militant group in Qatar, aimed at bringing an end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

The talks, described by one U.S. official as a "make-or-break moment", have focused on issues ranging from counter-terrorism and withdrawal of foreign troops to an intra-Afghan dialogue and a comprehensive ceasefire.  

READ MORE

Taliban kills eight election commission employees in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters killed eight election commission employees on Saturday night inside a district centre in Afghanistan's southern province of ...
News
23 hours ago

'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh released from prison amid concerns

John Walker Lindh, the American captured in Afghanistan in 2001 fighting for the Taliban, was freed early from federal prison on Thursday after ...
News
1 month ago

Britain, New Zealand score lower on children's rights than Syria: survey

Britain and New Zealand are failing on children's rights, scoring lower than war-torn Syria and North Korea relative to their wealth.
News
1 month ago

Former Taliban leader lived under US nose, new book says

A biography of one-eyed former Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar says he lived near a US base in Afghanistan for years, not in Pakistan as US ...
News
3 months ago

READ MORE

Taliban kills eight election commission employees in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters killed eight election commission employees on Saturday night inside a district centre in Afghanistan's southern province of ...
News
23 hours ago

'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh released from prison amid concerns

John Walker Lindh, the American captured in Afghanistan in 2001 fighting for the Taliban, was freed early from federal prison on Thursday after ...
News
1 month ago

Britain, New Zealand score lower on children's rights than Syria: survey

Britain and New Zealand are failing on children's rights, scoring lower than war-torn Syria and North Korea relative to their wealth.
News
1 month ago

Former Taliban leader lived under US nose, new book says

A biography of one-eyed former Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar says he lived near a US base in Afghanistan for years, not in Pakistan as US ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Police launch manhunt after bloody Woodmead heist South Africa
  2. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  3. Soaring murders propel Cape Town towards top of 'most dangerous city' list South Africa
  4. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa backs China on Huawei News

Latest Videos

'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
From recipes to loose shoe laces: Tito Mboweni and Vladimir Putin Twitter post ...
X