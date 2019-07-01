Gupta brothers fined for littering, 'defecating in the open' after sons' weddings

Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul have been fined for littering after the lavish weddings of their sons generated about 32 tons of garbage at a ski resort in an environmentally sensitive area in India.

A fine of Rs 1.5 lakh (about R30,700) was imposed on the Guptas for "scattering garbage" and an additional fine of Rs 1 lakh (about R20,500) was imposed for "defecating in the open", according to Satyapal Nautiyal, executive officer at the Joshimath municipality, The Economic Times reported on Monday.

The weddings of Ajay Gupta’s son, Suryakant, and Atul Gupta’s son, Shashank, took place between June 18 and 22 at the luxury Auli ski resort in Uttarakhand. The event was attended by celebrities and politicians.

A massive clean-up operation saw trucks carting away more than 30 tons of waste.